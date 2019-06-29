Smriti Irani shares a throwback picture of 12 years ago; Internet hearts it

national

Union Minister Smriti Irani posted her throwback picture from the serial Virrudh of 2007, in which she played the lead role of Vasudha. She captioned the picture as 'Flashback Friday'

Smriti Irani. Pic/Instagram Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani is undoubtedly the 'Queen' of social media and her funny poses and memes are proof. Irani makes sure to tickle the funny bone of her fans and followers, even if that means trolling her own self or for that matter taking a dig at her weight. Smriti's posts on memes and funny pictures have made netizens laugh out loud!

Just a few weeks ago, Irani shared a picture on Instagram with her followers where she joked about gaining weight over time in a positive and fun way. Irani shared an old picture of her and Darshana Jardosh, a BJP leader in a candid moment and compared it to a recent picture. Smriti Irani captioned the picture as, 'Kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte, when #thoughtfulthursday ‘weighs’ on you.'

View this post on Instagram #flashbackfriday ðÂÂ©‍ðÂÂ« A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onJun 28, 2019 at 2:12am PDT

And now, the 43-year-old minister shared a throwback picture of herself from her acting days which is winning hearts online. Irani shared a throwback picture from the serial Virrudh, in which she played the lead role of Vasudha, nearly 12 years ago.

It seems Irani is feeling nostalgic looking at her pictures from her acting days in Television and to give her fans and followers a glimpse into her acting career life, Smriti shared the picture and captioned it: #Flashbackfriday.

The picture, which the BJP minister posted on Insta, is from 2007 and is giving major nostalgia goals, thus reminding us of the early days of the minister as a television actor.

Irani, who is well known for her role as Tulsi in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', was part of the serial in 2007, which ended on January 17, 2008.

Smriti Irani, who is the youngest minister in the BJP government, was recently made the Minister for Women and Child Development, under the Modi government. The giant slayer won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

