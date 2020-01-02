Smriti Irani's shares first meme of 2020 and we bet you can relate!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Union minister Smriti Irani is a queen when it comes to the Instagram game. She shares memes, posts, pictures of her family and whatnot. Her feed is one interesting thing to surf through if one is bored.

On New Year's Day i.e January 1, Smriti Irani took to Instagram not just to wish her fans but for something more hilarious! She shared a picture where Salim is telling Anarkali, 'Utho Anarkali, Sabko thank you bolna hai'(Wake up, Anarkali, we have to say thank you to everyone).

Smriti Irani also took to social media to share her experience from 2019 and her aspirations for 2020. She wrote, "A decade of standing at the threshold of new adventures... 2020 I’m ready to step up to new possibilities."

Smriti Zubin Irani is an Indian politician, former model, television actress, and producer. Irani is a Minister in the Union Cabinet of India.

