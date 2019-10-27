MENU

Smriti Irani shares hilarious memes on Diwali mithai and its relatable

Published: Oct 27, 2019, 14:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Smriti Irani is a queen when it comes to social media

Diwali is the time when most of us gorge on sweets like anything. All the decadent sweets which we resist all year are feasted upon at this time. She shared a clip from Shah Rukh and Kajol's film Baazigar where Johny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo break into a nervous laugh while looking at each other.

The Union Minister shared the clip and wrote, "The struggle is Real (crying emoji) me and my Diwali Mithai."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#The struggle is Real me and my Diwali Mithai

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onOct 26, 2019 at 3:12am PDT

She also shared some relatable memes featuring sweets.

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani is a queen when it comes to social media. Right from sharing pictures of her children to memes and strong advises, she does it all.

