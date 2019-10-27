Smriti Irani shares hilarious memes on Diwali mithai and its relatable

Diwali is the time when most of us gorge on sweets like anything. All the decadent sweets which we resist all year are feasted upon at this time. She shared a clip from Shah Rukh and Kajol's film Baazigar where Johny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo break into a nervous laugh while looking at each other.

The Union Minister shared the clip and wrote, "The struggle is Real (crying emoji) me and my Diwali Mithai."

She also shared some relatable memes featuring sweets.

Smriti Irani is a queen when it comes to social media. Right from sharing pictures of her children to memes and strong advises, she does it all.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates