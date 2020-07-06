Smriti Irani shares motivational Instagram post, leaves many impressed

At a time when there is sadness and despair, some motivational words are all we need in life to get by. Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram on Sunday to share some uplifting words that impressed netizens.

The Union minister for women and child development shared a post with a quote of an image and the caption read, 'Word'. The quote on the image reads, “When judge in others what we don’t accept in ourselves".

View this post on Instagram Word âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onJul 4, 2020 at 7:52pm PDT

Shared on Sunday, the post garnered more than 18,450 likes. Users commenting on the post said the words in the quote touched them. Among them were actors Ronit Roy Bose, Sonu Sood, and Divya Dutta who shared their thoughts on the posts.

While Sonu Sood commented with a heart emoji, Ronit Bose Roy said, “A wise man said "until you have truly mastered yourself you do not have the right to judge anything or anybody” A true master of oneself would have left judging far behind! Divya Dutta opined that this was the best she read in a while.

Many users agreed with the Union minister, saying, Absolutely right!” and “So true.” A user shared, “Wonderfully presented, Brilliant as always @smritiiraniofficial, great positive vibes to start the day Indeed.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news