Smriti Irani shares throwback photo from acting days, internet loves it
Smriti Irani, who makes sure to tickle the funny bone of her followers, on Thursday, took her ardent fans on a trip down memory lane.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani is winning hearts online with her heartwarming posts on Instagram. On Thursday, the 43-year-old shared a rare photo of herself that left netizens both, shocked and surprised.
Irani, who makes sure to tickle the funny bone of her followers, on Thursday, took her ardent fans on a trip down memory lane, when she shared a 'Throwback Thursday' post. In the post, the BJP minister can is seen to be confident and toned.
View this post on Instagram
à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ... à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¨à¤ÂÂ ,à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥ÂÂ #tbt âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ
In the rare photo, Irani, who trolls her ownself or for that matter even takes a dig at her weight, is seen posing as a model with her hair cut till shoulder length and the actor-turned-politician sporting a full-sleeves white t-shirt.
While sharing the rare photos with her fans, Irani wrote: Memories...some new and some old and ended her post with a Throwback Thursday hashtag. Irani's daughter Shanelle took to the comments section of the post and posted a Face Blowing a Kiss emoticon.
View this post on Instagram
This isn't the first time that Smriti Irani has shared insights into her personal life. During past occasions too, Irani has shared a leaf out of her acting and modelling days. Irani shared this throwback photo from the serial Virrudh, in which she played the lead role of Vasudha, nearly 12 years ago.
It seems Irani is feeling nostalgic looking at her photos from her acting days in television and is giving her fans and followers a glimpse into her acting and modeling life.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Smriti Irani, who is known for her wit and humour, slays the social media game like no other. But it's not funny memes, quirky Insta posts or being a hands-on mother that keeps Smriti Irani going. The 43-year-old politician has a soft corner for sarees! Smriti Irani loves sarees and leaves no stone unturned to show her love for the ethnic wear
-
Recently, Smriti Irani was spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. Irani won many hearts with her ethnic look as Youngest minister of OM Narendra Modi's cabinet sported a black cotton saree for the event held in Mumbai. Dressed in her signature ethnic look, Irani sported a black cotton saree at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. She completed her look with a matching blouse with a gold gota border on the sleeves. Irani complimented her saree with matching black slip-ons and a black neckpiece.
-
It's not just events or social causes where the 43-year-old minister is seen in her signature ethnic look. Even for official visits and while making her presence at the parliament, Irani is seen donning beautiful sarees which ranges from black cotton saree to floral print sarees and much more
-
While sharing this post from one of her official visits, Smriti Irani was seen sporting a white floral cotton saree.
-
While stars rock the airport look, Union Minister Smriti Irani has her own twists to being spotted but at the parliament. While sharing this picture, Irani was snapped by the paparazzi as she stood at the entrance of the Parliament. Irani was spotted donning a floral print multi-coloured saree which she paired with a white blouse that had a matching border
-
In picture: Smriti Irani shows her quirky side as she stuns in a pink saree which is paired with a golden blouse. Irani completes her saree look with her hair tied in a neat bun and sported a vermillion along with it
-
Smriti Irani shared this saree clad picture with her followers on Instagram. In the pic, Irani is seen sporting a colourful striped saree as she shares a hearty laugh with her party colleague Subramaniam Swamy
-
In picture: While getting playful with her colleague's grandchild, Smriti donned a grey saree cotton as she proved that she's a 'desi girl' at heart!
-
Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a picture where she is seen bonding with her friend Ekta Kapoor. For her outing with Ekta Kapoor, Irani donned a black saree with floral prints. She completed her lunch outing look with minimal accessory and no make-up look
-
In picture: Smriti Irani looks simple yet beautiful in a pink and blue saree as she shares a laugh with her politician friends and colleagues, Uma Bharti and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Smriti shared this pic with hashtag #teendeviyan #workaholics
-
During Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding, Smriti Irani shared this candid selfie photo with actor Saif Ali Khan. For the biggest wedding of the year, Irani sported a Kanjeeveram saree and completed her look with a nude lipstick and tied her hair in a neat bun. Irani shared this photo on her Instagram account in a saree and proved that her love for saree is truly undying
-
In picture: Smriti Irani can't seem to get enough as she watches herself in a saree. In the pic, Irani is seen donning a pink saree. Irani donned her ethnic look with matching lipstick and a left her long tresses open which gave her a natural look. Irani completed her outfit with a green neckpiece
-
This mushy picture of Smriti Irani which spelt romance left everyone smiling. In this candid picture, Irani is seen donning an orange silk saree as she gets romantic with her hubby Zubin Irani
-
Smriti Irani took to Instagram once again and shared this candid picture of herself with her husband Zubin Irani. In the pic, Irani rocks the saree look as she dons a red and beige combination. Irani oozes confidence and warmness as she enjoys bonding with her husband Zubin
-
In picture: Smriti Irani, who is dressed in her signature ethnic look is seen getting candid with her camera-shy nephew as the 43-year-old minister attends a family get-together. Donning a white saree with elaborate designs, Irani completes her look with matching bangles and neckpiece
Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is known for her wit and humour, is a woman of many talents. From being a cool politician, hands-on mother to being the perfect wife and doting mother. But, it's not all these things that keep Smriti Irani going. Today, we bring you the lesser-known side of politician Smriti Irani i.e her love for sarees! We bring you pictures where Irani proved that she's a 'desi girl' at heart. Take a look (All Pictures Courtesy/Instagram Smriti Irani)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Mumbai Records Cleanest Diwali Air In Five Years