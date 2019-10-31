Smriti Irani shares throwback photo from acting days, internet loves it

Sharing a Throwback Thursday post, Smriti Irani took her fans down memory lane by sharing a picture from her acting days. Picture/Instagram Smriti Irani

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani is winning hearts online with her heartwarming posts on Instagram. On Thursday, the 43-year-old shared a rare photo of herself that left netizens both, shocked and surprised.

Irani, who makes sure to tickle the funny bone of her followers, on Thursday, took her ardent fans on a trip down memory lane, when she shared a 'Throwback Thursday' post. In the post, the BJP minister can is seen to be confident and toned.

In the rare photo, Irani, who trolls her ownself or for that matter even takes a dig at her weight, is seen posing as a model with her hair cut till shoulder length and the actor-turned-politician sporting a full-sleeves white t-shirt.

While sharing the rare photos with her fans, Irani wrote: Memories...some new and some old and ended her post with a Throwback Thursday hashtag. Irani's daughter Shanelle took to the comments section of the post and posted a Face Blowing a Kiss emoticon.

View this post on Instagram #flashbackfriday ðÂÂÂÂ©‍ðÂÂÂÂ« A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onJun 28, 2019 at 2:12am PDT

This isn't the first time that Smriti Irani has shared insights into her personal life. During past occasions too, Irani has shared a leaf out of her acting and modelling days. Irani shared this throwback photo from the serial Virrudh, in which she played the lead role of Vasudha, nearly 12 years ago.

It seems Irani is feeling nostalgic looking at her photos from her acting days in television and is giving her fans and followers a glimpse into her acting and modeling life.

