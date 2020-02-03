Smriti Irani goes down memory lane, shares throwback photo with her son

Union Minister Smriti Irani went down the memory lane and came across a picture of her son Zohr Irani along with a card which was presented to her years ago.

In the picture, Smriti is all smiles along with her son Zohr Irani. The second image is of the card which says, "I lob you."

Smriti posted the picture and wrote, "Dearest @zohrirani_24 I lob you too," Smriti said in the caption and added the hashtags, "#memories #mybaby".

View this post on Instagram Dearest @zohrirani_24 I lob you too #memories #mybaby A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onFeb 1, 2020 at 8:46pm PST

Smriti's best friend, Ekta Kapoor also posted a comment, saying, "Loveeee him" with several heart emoticons.

Recently, Smriti had also posted an image of Zohr along with Shanelle and wrote 'My children'.

Smriti Irani, who is the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, has three children-Zohr, Zoish and Shanelle. Shanelle is Zubin Irani's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.

