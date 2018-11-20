Smriti Irani to inaugurate the first edition of India Design Confluence in Ahmedabad

national

Smriti Irani. Pic/AFP

The most awaited Day 3 Design Festival, India Design Confluence is around the corner. Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles, will inaugurate the first edition of the India Design Confluence held at the United world Institute of Design in Ahmedabad. The India Design Confluence 2018 will go on from November 23, 2018 - 25th November, 2018.

Smriti Irani will mark the beginning of the three-day festival, which will be followed by lectures and master sessions from creative powerhouses in the design industry, hands-on workshops that focus on knowledge generation and idea development, paper presentations that involve visual props and illustrations, and panel discussions to trigger a constructive exchange of views. The event will also see renowned international speakers from the field of design

With designers, developers, innovative thinkers and leaders, the India Design Confluence aims to explore new trends and opportunities across all sectors of the design industry.