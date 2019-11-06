Smriti Irani's adorable post features Ekta Kapoor and nephew Ravie
Smriti Irani took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself where she is seen bonding with friend Ekta Kapoor and nephew Ravie Kapoor.
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani, who is well-known for her wit and humour is back on social media and winning the internet once again. On Wednesday, the 43-year-old minister shared an adorable photo featuring her friend Ekta Kapoor and her nephew Ravie Kapoor.
Irani, who makes sure to tickle the funny bone of her followers, shared the heartwarming selfie where she is seen holding Ravie Kapoor in a warm hug as she and Ekta are all smiles for the camera.
While sharing the heartwarming photo with her fans and followers, Irani captioned it: Asal se sood pyaara hota hai Ekta Ravi Kapoor and ended her caption with hashtag Masi love. Since the picture was shared, it has garnered about 50,000 likes with thousands of users taking to the comments section of the post to share their views.
View this post on Instagram
Irani's friend Ekta Kapoor was among the first few persons to comment on the post. Ekta wrote, "You are the best maasi ever! Ravie is blessed to have you." While another user commented, "Beautiful maa. Gorgeous maasi!" The same photo was shared by Irani's friend Ekta Kapoor who captioned the photo saying: Friend for life!!!
Smriti Irani was quick to comment on Kapoor's post and wrote: My baby and ended her caption with three heart emoticons. In the past, Irani has said that Ekta helped her in the most difficult times of her life and added that even her family is a fan of the producer-turned-filmmaker.
-
Union Minister Smriti Irani is undoubtedly the 'Queen' of social media, her funny posts often leave netizens at splits. The BJP minister is not afraid to make fun of her own self, even taking a jibe about her weight gain time and again.
-
Smriti Irani took a dig at her weight while sharing this picture of herself in a black saree. Irani posted the picture with a message, "When you dry out in the expectation of weekends." Irani captioned the picture with the hashtag 'The madam have you lost weight look'!
-
During World Yoga Day, while PM Narendra Modi advocated the aspect of inculcating yoga into one's daily routine, Smriti Irani left people in splits with her hilarious post. The BJP minister shared this funny yoga pic and captioned it: Who said fat can's be flexible!
-
While trolling her husband Zubin, Union Minister Smriti Irani once again joked about her weight in the most quirky way. She captioned it: Some people say my husband's wife is freaking awesome.. true story! In the picture, Smriti inserted a quirky caption that read: Hey God, pick up, not me...but my weight!
-
After winning the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Smriti Irani shared a picture on Instagram with her followers where she joked about gaining weight. In a classic 'Now and then' photo comparison, Irani split two pictures - an old photo and a present one with BJP leader Darshana Jardosh and captioned it as, 'Kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte, when #thoughtfulthursday 'weighs' on you.'
-
In September 2018, Smriti shared a video where she is seen as a beautiful bride on her wedding day. The video zooms in and on Smriti as she captioned the post: When the doctor says you need to lose weight!
-
Smriti Irani shared a picture of herself with another BJP leader, Piysuh Goyal and captioned it: Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal, who currently doubles up as acting Financial Minister too. Talking of doubling up he has not put on an inch while I continue to expand!
-
While sharing this adorable picture, Union Minister Smriti Irani reminded herself that she has to lose weight. She captioned it: When you keep looking for a weight loss program.........!
-
Smriti Irani shared this 'Throwback Thursday' post with an old picture during her acting days and compared it to a recent picture with a hilarious message. The caption read: When one Thursday looks at another.
-
Smriti Irani, who is one of the youngest ministers in the Narendra Modi cabinet seems to love Pani Puri (Gol Gappe). She captioned this picture "#the 'aaj main golgappe khaa ke rahungi look'." which means, The 'Today I am eating Gol Gappe' look!
-
When Smriti Irani bumped into Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor at the Delhi airport, the actress called Irani aunty which left the minister quite amused. The BJP minister received the compliment with a sense of humour and captioned her post: The someone shoot me' moment —When Jahnvi Kapoor sweetly apologises for continuously calling you aunty & you say "koi baat nahi beta" (no worries child). Totalsiyapa ye Aaj kal ke bachche (these kids today) and then ended her witty caption with 'Aunty kisko bola'! (whom did you call aunty?)
-
While Smriti Irani loves to stay fit, the 43-year-old minister also has a soft corner for food. Irani, once again showed her witty side when she posted this picture of chai and pakodas (fried snack) and captioned it: After yoga in the rains, time for some chai pakodas!
-
Recently, Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a picture of fitness-guru Mickey Mehta where the wellness guru can be seen gorging on Gulab Jamun. Irani captioned it: Not many know the Fitness guru Mickey Mehta is my bro...Where he and where I and shared it with a facepalm emoticon.
Union Minister Smriti Irani is known for her witty and humorous posts on social media. Her posts with memes are popular among netizens and engages audiences. Smriti Irani has never shied away from taking a dig at her own self and she has poked fun at her weight in the quirkiest manner possible. Don't believe us. Have a look. (All Pictures/Instagram Smriti Irani)
