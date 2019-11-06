Smriti Irani's adorable post features Ekta Kapoor and nephew Ravie

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani, who is well-known for her wit and humour is back on social media and winning the internet once again. On Wednesday, the 43-year-old minister shared an adorable photo featuring her friend Ekta Kapoor and her nephew Ravie Kapoor.

Irani, who makes sure to tickle the funny bone of her followers, shared the heartwarming selfie where she is seen holding Ravie Kapoor in a warm hug as she and Ekta are all smiles for the camera.

While sharing the heartwarming photo with her fans and followers, Irani captioned it: Asal se sood pyaara hota hai Ekta Ravi Kapoor and ended her caption with hashtag Masi love. Since the picture was shared, it has garnered about 50,000 likes with thousands of users taking to the comments section of the post to share their views.

View this post on Instagram Friend for life!!! #maaasilove A post shared by ErkâÂ¤ï¸Ârek (@ektaravikapoor) onNov 3, 2019 at 9:20pm PST

Irani's friend Ekta Kapoor was among the first few persons to comment on the post. Ekta wrote, "You are the best maasi ever! Ravie is blessed to have you." While another user commented, "Beautiful maa. Gorgeous maasi!" The same photo was shared by Irani's friend Ekta Kapoor who captioned the photo saying: Friend for life!!!

Smriti Irani was quick to comment on Kapoor's post and wrote: My baby and ended her caption with three heart emoticons. In the past, Irani has said that Ekta helped her in the most difficult times of her life and added that even her family is a fan of the producer-turned-filmmaker.

