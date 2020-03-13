Smriti Irani's adorable post on her mom's birthday will melt your heart!

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who always manages to tickle the funny bone of her 750 followers, recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post featuring her mother Shibani Bagchi. Irani, who is one of the coolest politicians in India, took to Instagram to wish her mom Shibani on her birthday. The 43-year-old leader shared a adorable picture to wish her mom on her special day.

In the post, Smriti Irani's mother Shibani can be seen caught in a candid moment as she smiles for the camera. While sharing the picture, Irani captioned it: he glows with each passing day , she pampers us no matter what season our lives pass through... we give thanks each day that we were born to her. Love you Ma. Happy Birthday! Smriti ended her caption with a red heart emoticon.

The adorable post, which was shared on Thursday has garnered over 12,000 likes with hundreds of her followers taking to the comments section of the post to wish Irani's mom. One user wrote, "Happy birthday dear Aunty!! Keep smiling," while actor Ravi Dubey commented, "Happy birthday Shibani aunty." Another comment read, "Wish her a very very happy birthday."

View this post on Instagram MaâÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onDec 8, 2019 at 1:56am PST

Smriti Irani has been married to Zubin Irani and has three children - Zohr, Zoish and Shanelle. Her switch from television to politics has been like a real boss lady.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates