Smriti Irani has the funniest cure to sleepless nights and the internet is in splits

Union minister Smriti Irani is known for sharing humorous memes and motivational posts on her Instagram account and the latest post on cure for sleepless nights has got the internet cracking up.

The BJP parliamentarian shared an Instagram story hilariously explaining how sleeplessness works and the cure for it through a relatable meme featuring a minion.

The story, in which she captions, “Please…” reads, “Legend says that if you can’t sleep, it’s because you’re in someone’s dream. So if everyone could stop dreaming about me, that would be great (sic).”

Irani had also posted a video featuring the minions on the occasion of the Children’s Day. The video features two minions that are named after her and her husband Zubin, captioned, “This children’s day, say thank you to the ‘Zubin’ in your life who keeps the child in you alive (sic).

It seems the minister likes the minions that she features them often in her posts.

