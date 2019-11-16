MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Smriti Irani has the funniest cure to sleepless nights and the internet is in splits

Updated: Nov 16, 2019, 14:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The BJP parliamentarian shared an Instagram story hilariously explaining how sleeplessness works and the cure for it through a relatable meme featuring a minion.

Smriti Irani. Picture/Instagram
Smriti Irani. Picture/Instagram

Union minister Smriti Irani is known for sharing humorous memes and motivational posts on her Instagram account and the latest post on cure for sleepless nights has got the internet cracking up.

The BJP parliamentarian shared an Instagram story hilariously explaining how sleeplessness works and the cure for it through a relatable meme featuring a minion.

insta

The story, in which she captions, “Please…” reads, “Legend says that if you can’t sleep, it’s because you’re in someone’s dream. So if everyone could stop dreaming about me, that would be great (sic).”

Irani had also posted a video featuring the minions on the occasion of the Children’s Day. The video features two minions that are named after her and her husband Zubin, captioned, “This children’s day, say thank you to the ‘Zubin’ in your life who keeps the child in you alive (sic).

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

This children’s day, say thank you to the ‘Zubin’ in your life who keeps the child in you alive ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onNov 14, 2019 at 6:51am PST

It seems the minister likes the minions that she features them often in her posts. 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

smriti iraniInstagramsocial networking site

Maharashtra political drama moves to Supreme Court

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK