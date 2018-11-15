Smriti Irani's hilarious post on Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding

national

Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani shared a hilarious post on Instagram which spelled what exactly every Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fans are feeling. Here's the post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making the ordeals of the Indian press anything but easy by keeping things private. The no pictures policy imposed by the power couple have not only left the couple's fans pining to get a glimpse of the gala but also have evoked a funny reaction by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Though there was no official confirmation from the couple, hazy pictures and distant videos showed people lined up in a terrace done up with white flowers. There was also a glimpse of the couple dressed in shades of white with reports suggesting that day one was about Konkani wedding rituals while day two would be a Sindhi ceremony. While Deepika is a Konkani. Ranveer belongs to a Mumbai-based Sindhi family. But that was it. There were barely any other details.

Television channels and social media kept the wedding chatter going through the day with distant shots of the villas, stray tweets and old photographs from their films together.

The day also marked the fifth anniversary of the release of their first film together -- "Ram Leela" -- on whose sets their love story is said to have taken off. Unlike Bollywood's two earlier weddings - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja in Mumbai and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli in Italy -- this couple gave the media no space to broadcast their love story 'IRL', 'in real time'.

After portmanteaus Brangelina, Saifeena and Virushka went viral, fans of the duo are having a field day on social media with hashtags such as #DeepVeerKiShaadi and #DeepVeer till the time the actors make things internet official.

