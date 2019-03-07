Smriti Irani's meme on Wing Commander Abhinandan takes a dig at Pakistan

national

Smriti Irani. Pic/Instagram

New Delhi: That Union Minister Smriti Irani's Instagram account is extremely witty is no surprise. On Wednesday, she shared her version of 'Wednesday Wisdom' with a meme based on IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The meme talks about two students - Abhinandan and 'Pakistan' in an examination hall where Pakistan supposedly asks the answer to a question from Abhinandan sitting right behind him. Abhinandan slips a paper into the hand of Pakistan. But when he opens it, it reads "I am not supposed to tell you this" - the line Abhinandan repeated several times in response to queries by a Pakistani Army officer.

The incident stems from a video of the officer which emerged on social media, where he could be seen being interrogated by the Pakistan Army. However, throughout the clip, Abhinandan remains calm and can be heard saying, "I am sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this".

Wing Commander Abhinandan was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army after his plane was shot down on February 27 while he was scrambling with Pakistan Air Force jets which intruded across LoC into the Indian airspace. After ejecting his Mig 21 Bison aircraft, Abhinandan landed into Pakistan-administered Kashmir where he was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army.

