Smriti Irani shares adorable post with her children; wins internet once again
After a historic win over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, Smriti Irani shared an adorable picture of herself with her three kids and called them her lifeline
After a thumping victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections over Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani walked 14 km barefoot to the Siddhivinayak Temple. Smriti Irani was accompanied by her BFF Ekta Kapoor. Ekta, who had produced TV show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" which made Irani a popular TV star, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photograph of the same.
View this post on Instagram
Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a picture as they both posed together for the victorious picture stating,'14 km to Siddhivinayak ke baad ka glow (the glow after 14 km to Siddhivinayak).' Smriti Irani commented: 'God willed it, God is kind.'
Now, Smriti Irani, who rules the social media game like no other shared an adorable post on Insta that is winning hearts online. After acing the election game, Smriti seems to be acing the role of being a mother. The newly elected MP delighted her fans and followers once again by sharing a sweet family picture post her historic win Amethi.
View this post on Instagram
Smriti shared an adorable picture of herself with her three children and captioned the pic: My love, my life, my babies. In the picture, an all excited Smriti is seen posing with her son Zohr Irani, daughter, Zoish Irani and stepdaughter, Shanelle Irani as all three smiles for the camera.
Smriti's stepdaughter Shanelle Irani also commented on the picture with hearts, while her best friend from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu and constant supporter, Ekta Kapoor too showered love on the adorable picture.
A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Instagram story
Just a few days ago, Irani shared a rather adorable post on Insta and tagged her husband Zubin Irani. Smriti shared a pic of her house and wrote 'Home' as she seemed to be missing her home and her family. Her adorable post is winning hearts online and truly proves that 'Home is where the heart is'!
Smriti Irani is being termed as a Giant Killer, for defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.
