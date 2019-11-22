Smriti Irani's throwback photo from 'carrot to pumpkin' will leave you in splits

Smriti Irani shared a picture from her acting and modeling days where the 43-year-old minister was leaner then what she is today. Picture/Instagram Smriti Irani

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani, who is known for her humorous posts on social media, on Friday took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo from her acting and modelling days. The 43-year-old minister, whose posts have made netizens laugh out loud shared a heartwarming photo of herself and captioned the post as 'Flashback Friday'!

In the photo, Smriti Irani is seen sporting a casual shirt and pants as she is all smiles for the lenses. The black and white picture shared by Irani is from her acting and modeling days when the minister used to be at the helm of affairs in the television industry.

While sharing the throwback black and white picture of herself, Smriti Irani once again proved why she is the 'Queen' of social media. The actor-turned-politician captioned her picture in the quirkiest way while indirectly taking a dig at her weight once again.

In the post, Irani is seen getting nostalgic as she takes her fans down memory lane but also brings them to reality check when the politician shows her fans her witty side by posting one of the est captions ever, that has won hearts all over. While sharing the throwback picture, Irani captioned: #flashbackfriday...The journey from being a carrot to becoming a pumpkin" (An excerpt of the caption written in Hindi).

Irani who looks leaner and fit in the Flashback Friday post is seen comparing her journey from being a carrot in the beginning to becoming a pumpkin at present.

Well, this isn't the first time that Smriti Irani made fun of her weight. In the past too, there have been instances when the BJP minister poked fun at her weight in the quirkiest manner possible.

Irani took a dig at her weight while sharing this picture of herself in a black saree. Irani posted the picture with the caption that read: When you dry out in the expectation of weekends." Irani captioned the picture with the hashtag 'The madam have you lost weight look'!

Post her Lok Sabha election win, Irani shared a picture on Instagram with her followers where she was seen taking a dig at her weight gain. In a classic 'Now and then' photo comparison, Irani split two pictures - an old photo and a present one with BJP leader Darshana Jardosh and captioned it as, 'Kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte, when #thoughtfulthursday 'weighs' on you.'

Irani once again showed why she is touted as one of the coolest politicians in India. During her travel, Irani bumped into Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor at the Delhi airport, which is when the actress called Irani aunty which left the minister quite amused.

The BJP minister received the compliment with a sense of humour and captioned the post in her quirky way: The someone shoot me' moment —When Jahnvi Kapoor sweetly apologises for continuously calling you aunty & you say "koi baat nahi beta" (no worries child). Totalsiyapa ye Aaj kal ke bachche (these kids today) and then ended her witty caption with 'Aunty kisko bola'! (whom did you call aunty?)

