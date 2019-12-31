Smriti Irani's year-end meme includes her entire family and its hilarious

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The year 2019 has almost passed and the new year is about to set in.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram and shared a year-end meme with her fans and it was captioned, "This sums up the year for me."

The meme involves a very famous scene from the film Despicable Me. It starts with the text, 'When the Iranis Go Trouble Shooting.'

View this post on Instagram This sums up the year for me A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onDec 30, 2019 at 3:41am PST

It starts with a fire alarm blaring and two minions, which are titled, Zohr(Smriti's son) and Shanelle(Smriti's stepdaughter) run inside with a water nozzle to put out the fire.

After the first two minions, there is a third minion with Smriti's name tag on it coming at a slow pace and moving with a siren. While the first minion breaks a table, the second one tries its best to control the situation.

Smriti Irani has also compared her husband Zubin to Gru, the angry character from the film. In the clip that Irani shared, Gru takes the siren from Smriti and walks off.

