Smriti Kalra: If someone enjoys clicking themselves, so be it

Smiriti Kalra says that it is not a big deal if someone enjoys clicking selfies, and it should not be made into one



Smiriti Kalra

A big hue and cry has been made about the selfie culture in India. While some call it narcissistic, others claim that it is become quite an obsession amongst the youth. However, as she observes No Selfie Day today, actor Smiriti Kalra disagrees with this. "I enjoy being clicked. My objective of clicking selfies is saving on typing because a picture says a thousand words. I use it in my Whats app conversations with my friends. Rather than writing, 'I am not feeling very bright', I click a selfie making a sad face or puppy face and send. Another example is when I am very happy, I click a happy face with a thumbs up sign and send," she says.

The actor adds, "In the story of Cinderella, Cinderella's evil stepmother used to ask the mirror, 'Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all'. And then the mirror used to reply, 'You'. That is also a selfie, as you're seeing yourself. The tradition of selfies has been going on since those days."

Smiriti says that it is not a big deal if someone enjoys clicking themselves, and it should not be made into one. "If someone enjoys clicking selfies, so be it. The purpose of a camera is to capture moments. It's just that now the camera is a frontal camera and here the subject happens to be you, so be it. But yes, everything which we do, has to be done with precaution. While clicking a selfie, just be a little aware and careful of your surroundings and be alert. This is important so that you don't land yourself in trouble. There are reports of people trying to click selfies on a mountain cliff and they fall off. It's important to be present both physically and mentally while being clicked," she says.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates