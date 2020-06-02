Smriti Khanna shuts the trolls with a befitting reply on her sudden weight loss post pregnancy

Smriti Khanna, who gave birth to a beautiful baby on May 15, 2020, thanked her fans and followers for all the kindness, love and affection showered on social media. The actress also confessed how her journey of being a new mom is overwhelming and filled with warmth. Now, the new parents, Gaurav and Smriti are enjoying their lockdown period with the baby and sharing some adorable pictures on social media.

After the pregnancy, the actress shared a mirror selfie with her baby, but she didn't expect what's going to happen next. Here's what the actress posted.

In an interview with ETimes, Smriti shut the trolls with her befitting reply. She said, "The trolls started getting personal and they told me that I don't care about my baby. They thought I had started working out and dieting. I had to put an entire video clearing that I have not done anything for my transformation. Maybe my body is such that I did not take time to get back to being closer to my previous weight."

"I haven't started with my workouts. Of course, I go for walks and eat healthy. I am doing a little bit of yoga which is allowed. It's not like I started working out from the next day of my delivery. Anyway, nobody is allowed to go to the gym right now due to the lockdown. I also know that for six weeks after delivery, you can't work out. Everybody's body type, metabolism is different. My body is such that I lose weight very easily. I gained limited weight during my pregnancy. I was not dieting either," Smriti Khanna concluded.

View this post on Instagram My babies âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) onMay 29, 2020 at 6:08am PDT

The actress also shared her positive experience in the interview. She was seen saying, "There are so many girls and mother's who have messaged me saying thank you for making pregnancy look so smooth and nice. They tell me they were scared to get pregnant thinking that their body would look a certain way or they will completely go on bed rest. Now they feel that pregnancy can be a fun ride too. There were 10 percent people who had problems with everything but there will be 90 percent people who were giving blessings to me and my kid which made me feel great."

In an earlier interview, her hubby Gautam also mentioned, "She hasn't worked so hard. It was just 10,000 steps. I mean these are things people should generally do and that is what she has followed honestly. She has been speaking to a lot of friends who are living in different countries and they are saying that they are doing Zumba dance n all when they are pregnant."

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta were seen together in the show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. The couple tied the knot in November 2017. Smriti has featured in shows like Nadaniyaan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Balika Vadhu among others.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news