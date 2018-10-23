Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur star in India 'A' win over Australia 'A' T20

cricket

Kaur slammed six fours and a six. The 116-run for the third wicket between Mandhana and Kaur was achieved in just 71 balls. After the departure of the seniors, all-rounders Puja Vastrakar (21) and Deepti Sharma (11) saw India home

The Indian women's 'A' team kicked off their preparation for the upcoming World T20 with a spectacular four-wicket win over Australia 'A' in the opening T20 game yesterday. Experienced opener Smriti Mandhana (72 off 40 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (45 off 39 balls) shouldered the responsibility while chasing the visitors' score of 160 for six at the Mumbai Cricket Association Bandra-Kurla Complex ground.

The Punam Raut-led India 'A' team lost the three-match ODI series 0-3 against the same Australian side last week. However, the team's think tank decided to give the World T20-bound senior team much-needed match practice in this three-match series, before they land in the West Indies for the tournament that starts on November 9. The hosts lost two wickets for just four runs in the first over when Aussie left-arm pacer Lauren Cheatle cleaned up opener Jemimah Rodrigues (4) off the third ball and sent back No.3 Taniya Bhatia in similar fashion off the next delivery.

The pressure situation did not stop India vice-captain Mandhana from hitting Cheatle between mid-wicket and long-on boundary for two boundaries in her very next over. Left-handed Mandhana played aggressively throughout her innings to hit seven fours and four sixes. Kaur slammed six fours and a six. The 116-run for the third wicket between Mandhana and Kaur was achieved in just 71 balls. After the departure of the seniors, all-rounders Puja Vastrakar (21) and Deepti Sharma (11) saw India home.

