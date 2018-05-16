Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead in T20-style tie
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the two teams in the one-off women's T20 Challenge on May 22 ahead of the IPL Qualifier 1 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the two teams in the one-off women's T20 Challenge on May 22 ahead of the IPL Qualifier 1 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The women's game has seen a wave of popularity in the country following the national team's run to the final of World Cup last year. With an eye on growing this wave, the BCCI is hosting the T20 Challenge to provide the women's game a platform alongside its most popular tournament.
It is also a way to test waters for a women's IPL in near future. Rajeev Shukla, Chairman, IPL, said, "We were in talks with several Boards and I am pleased with the outcome. New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates, attacking batter Sophie Devine, who holds the record for fastest half-century in T20Is, Australia's all-rounder Ellyse Perry, wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, Megan Schutt and Beth Mooney have confirmed their participation. "Danni Wyatt and Daniel Hazell will add the English flavour." The women's match will begin at 2 pm.
Women's IPL likely to be held in next 3 yrs
India aim to launch a women’s edition of the IPL in the next three years, a top BCCI official said. "We are planning to get a women’s IPL in place in two to three years," CoA chief Vinod Rai told AFP.
Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever