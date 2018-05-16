Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead in T20-style tie

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the two teams in the one-off women's T20 Challenge on May 22 ahead of the IPL Qualifier 1 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium



Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the two teams in the one-off women's T20 Challenge on May 22 ahead of the IPL Qualifier 1 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The women's game has seen a wave of popularity in the country following the national team's run to the final of World Cup last year. With an eye on growing this wave, the BCCI is hosting the T20 Challenge to provide the women's game a platform alongside its most popular tournament.

It is also a way to test waters for a women's IPL in near future. Rajeev Shukla, Chairman, IPL, said, "We were in talks with several Boards and I am pleased with the outcome. New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates, attacking batter Sophie Devine, who holds the record for fastest half-century in T20Is, Australia's all-rounder Ellyse Perry, wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, Megan Schutt and Beth Mooney have confirmed their participation. "Danni Wyatt and Daniel Hazell will add the English flavour." The women's match will begin at 2 pm.