Smriti Mandhana rockets to No. 1 in ODI rankings

Smriti Mandhana

After stunning performances in the first two ODIs against New Zealand, India's opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana has rocketed to the No.1 spot in the latest ODI women's batters rankings, the ICC announced on Saturday.

Smriti cracked her fourth ODI century and an unbeaten 90 in India's 2-1 win in the three-match rubber against New Zealand. The Maharashtra girl moved up three spots in the batters' rankings to reach the top spot. She leads the pack with Australians Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning at second and third spots, respectively. New Zealand captain Amy Satterhwaite is at the fourth slot, having jumped 10 places.

Indian captain Mithali Raj, who moved down a spot, completes the top five. According to an ICC statement, it was fine recognition for Smriti, who has been in an exemplary form. In the 15 ODIs Smriti has played since the beginning of 2018, she has scored two centuries and eight half-centuries.

