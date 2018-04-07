Smriti Mandhana's 86 helps India eves win thriller over England

Opener Smriti Mandhana conjured up a crucial 86-run knock as Indian women pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over England women in the opening ODI here yesterday



Mandhana cracked five fours and four sixes in her inning to anchor India's run chase after England set the hosts a modest 208-run for a 1-0 lead Mandhana starred in crucial partnerships with Harmanpreet Kaur (21) and Deepti Sharma (24) as India overhauled the target with five balls to spare.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict England to 207 in 49.3.

