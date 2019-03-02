Smugglers caught with 500kg of sandalwood at Andheri

crime

After receiving a specific tip-off on February 28, the police carried out raids at Andheri West and arrested two accused with the sandalwood estimated to be worth Rs 2.5 crore

The Amboli police have seized 500 kg of sandalwood from Veera Desai Road, which was to be smuggled to Dubai via air through courier companies. After receiving a specific tip-off on February 28, the police carried out raids at Andheri West and arrested two accused with the sandalwood estimated to be worth Rs 2.5 crore. The accused have been identified as Sufiyan Shiekh,19, and Ajaz Sayyed.

An officer said, "We suspect they have already sent some consignments before this, but this is yet to be ascertained." Senior PI Bharat Gaikwad said, "Both accused have been arrested under sections of the IPC and Indian Forest Act. We are also investigating the role of courier agencies."

