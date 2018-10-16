Snakes invade England team's training session in Sri Lanka

cricket

Eoin Morgan and Co were training ahead of their third ODI in Kandy when snakes interrupted their session. The England Cricket team's official Twitter posted a video of the event with a caption, "A surprise visitor to training this morning..."

A video grab of the snakes at Pallekele Cricket Stadium at Kandy

The England cricket team were greeted by unexpected visitors as snakes invaded their training session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka yesterday.

Eoin Morgan and Co were training ahead of their third ODI in Kandy when snakes interrupted their session. The England Cricket team's official Twitter posted a video of the event with a caption, "A surprise visitor to training this morning..."



England coach Trevor Bayliss and limited overs captain Eoin Morgan

The team immediately called for help to deal with the situation. The video shows the groundsmen trying to contain the Cobra using pipes and sticks. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

England are in Sri Lanka to play five ODIs, one T20 and three Test matches. The Morgan-led team have taken a 1-0 lead in the ODI series against Sri Lanka following their victory on Saturday in Dambulla. The first ODI was washed out.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates