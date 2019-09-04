Snapdeal to pay original price for duplicate watches

A Thane resident has ended up with a win-win deal from Snapdeal days after mid-day reported how he was handed four duplicate watches against the original he had thought he had bought through the website. Snapdeal has now agreed to pay the original MRP (Rs 20,680) for the two watches (Rs 6,500 each) and two others (Rs 3,840 each) that haven't been delivered to the customer yet.

The customer had paid around Rs 400 each for the Titan Raga watches he thought he was buying at a huge discount. However, through an email sent to the customer, G Arora, Snapdeal has clearly stated that the payment of the amount does not in any way mean acknowledgement of any illegal act by the company.

Arora said, "Following mid-day's report, the officials concerned reached out to me. After hearing me out, they agreed to refund the original price of the four watches. They have picked up the duplicate ones from my house and sent me a confirmation email mentioning that they will make a payment of Rs 20,680 within six working days."

He further said, "Even though Snapdeal has agreed to make the payment, they are still selling a number of duplicate watches on their website." On August 31, mid-day had reported how two Titan Raga watches purchased by Arora at an 80 per cent discount (R425 each) turned out to be fakes. The value of the watches on other websites were between Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000. After receiving the watches, when his wife went to a Titan showroom to get the straps fixed, the workers told her that the products were duplicate ones.

Snapdeal writes to Arora

In an email sent to Arora, Snapdeal said, "We have gone through your complaint, and without going into details, in utmost good faith and for customer satisfaction, we are agreeable to pay a sum of Rs 20,680 to you. The payment of the amount shall not amount to an acknowledgement of any illegal act by the company and you shall not lodge any complaint against the company for alleged sale of the products on the platform. You are aware that the products have been sold to you by independent sellers, whose details are available in the invoice, and those sellers are in no way related to the company, except through seller agreement.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates