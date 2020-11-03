Sneak Peek into Gen Z sensation Sanket Mehta's fashionable closet

Fashion is what you buy; Style is what you do with it. Justifying the adage to the core is Gen Z star, influencer, dancer, Instagram model, Sanket Mehta; the good looking man with a charming personality from the land of Amritsar is slaying social media with style & panache. Sanket Mehta is a colourful personality, he adores vibrant colours, his Instagram feeds are flooded with uber shirts, punk t-shirts, bandanas, baggy jeans, colourful sneakers and many more stylish accessories making him look handsome and the showstopper every time he posts.



They say there are two things you can never have too many of; good friends and good shoes. Sanket clearly discards this fact from the word go, considering his gradually growing YouTube Channel with over 350k subscribers wherein viewers are in awe of his stylish sneakers collections ranging from Air Jordan 1 – Yeezy V3 blue sneakers. Sanket’s sneakers customization video created ripples on the social media platform, and it also approves his artistic side. Coming to good friends, Sanket is an integral member of highly appreciated Instagram models and influencers which goes by the name DamFam.



Sanket’s penchant for complimenting apparel with matching socks always steals the show and fans likes and hearts. The customized sneakers picture on Instagram garnered appreciation from everywhere, the numbers don’t lie and in this case, it was whopping 121, 529 likes. This is indeed a captivating and mind-blowing feat for Gen Z sensation.



He is a person of color and his clothes are his art. From his eye-catching Billie Eilish inspired style to his trapped in his mind tagged photos, all speak out loud about his effervescent style quotient and his affection towards the bold colour choices. He impresses himself and his audiences through his whopping collection of clothes. Sanket also loves too many clothing brands because of his versatile styling range.



His idea of a normal day is actually a grand party night for many and that is what makes him the only in the world of social media. Just like ‘a man with many faces’, Sanket Mehta is the ‘man with many aces.’

