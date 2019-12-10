MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Sneak peek

Updated: Dec 10, 2019, 09:47 IST | Dalreen Ramos | Mumbai

Namita Gokhale, William Dalrymple and Sanjoy K Roy give Mumbaikars a taste of the programmes lined up in Jaipur in January 2020

.
.

Sign up

Get a peek into what's in store for you at the next edition of the Jaipur literature festival as its directors Namita Gokhale, William Dalrymple and Sanjoy K Roy give Mumbaikars a taste of the programmes lined up in Jaipur in January 2020. Gokhale will talk about Jaipur Journals, a wryly funny novel told from multiple perspectives, set against the backdrop of the lit fest, while Dalrymple will discuss Art - Forgotten Masters, his book on artworks commissioned by Company officials from Indian painters when the East India Company in the 18th century.

Free
On Today, 7 pm (registrations open)
At Royal Opera House, Girgaum.
Log on to www.avidlearning.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK