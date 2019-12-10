Sneak peek

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Get a peek into what's in store for you at the next edition of the Jaipur literature festival as its directors Namita Gokhale, William Dalrymple and Sanjoy K Roy give Mumbaikars a taste of the programmes lined up in Jaipur in January 2020. Gokhale will talk about Jaipur Journals, a wryly funny novel told from multiple perspectives, set against the backdrop of the lit fest, while Dalrymple will discuss Art - Forgotten Masters, his book on artworks commissioned by Company officials from Indian painters when the East India Company in the 18th century.

Free

On Today, 7 pm (registrations open)

At Royal Opera House, Girgaum.

Log on to www.avidlearning.in

