Sneak preview of Satellite Shankar for Sooraj Pancholi's fans

bollywood

Sooraj Pancholi to showcase rushes of his soldier act in Satellite Shankar to followers on R-Day today

Sooraj Pancholi

Slipping into the role of a soldier in his next, Satellite Shankar, Sooraj Pancholi is set to bank on the Republic Day celebration to promote his next. The actor will showcase rushes of the Irfan Kamal-directed film to his fans today, and also lend a ear to their opinion ahead of the film's July release.

The actor tells mid-day, "I look forward to meeting my fans and showcasing a few rushes of the film to them. Since I play a soldier, it's apt that I share it with them on this important day."

Apart from inviting fans to a preview theatre via a message on Instagram stories, Pancholi has also summoned the managers of his fan club pages across social media platforms. A source says, "Though he made his debut in 2016, his fans [have stood by him]. He wants to show them a few rushes and thank them for their support since the onset of his career."

The idea to showcase the film was the brainchild of a team member working for the actor. The fan clubs have also conducted campaigns to invite the members of the group for the snap preview.

