Sneha Taurani on Bhangra Paa Le: Can't wait for people to watch it

It is an indisputable fact that dance movies are the best kind of movies. It's time to pirouette and boogie while you watch B-town's latest release, Bhangra Paa Le, which celebrates dancing with a desi tadka. This movie marks the debuts of director Sneha Taurani and the lead actress, Rukshar Dhillon, and stars Sunny Kaushal in the lead role.

The film is touted to have elements that will appeal to the youth — a thrilling dance competition, a beautiful old-school romance with a twist or new-age love story and songs that have been succeeding on the charts. Talking about her experience, Sneha Taurani shares, "For a filmmaker, his/her debut is always special and I'm grateful for the opportunity Ronnie (Screwvala, producer) sir has given me. The film takes you through two eras of love and dance, and I can't wait for people to watch it. Hopefully, the viewers will connect with the characters."

Hard work and diligence that Sunny and Rukshar have invested in the movie is remarkable. Both the actors have undergone intensive dialect training to have proper control over the Punjabi lingo in the movie. Averring on the same, Sunny says, "It's difficult to express how amazing the whole experience was. It was challenging to get into the skin of my characters — the old-world Kaptaan, who is naive and romantic, and Jaggi, a present-day youngster who is ambitious and totally unlike the former. I cherished each day of the shoot, and feel blessed to have played a double role so early in my career."

Adding to it, Rukshar shares, "This film is special to all of us. It narrates a love story through music and dance, and we hope that it brings a smile on your face. Making my debut with Bhangra Paa Le is the best thing I could have asked for, to start 2020 with."

Thematically, viewers will see that Bhangra Paa Le has perfectly calibrated narration. As the name suggests, Bhangra Paa Le is a dance-drama film that brings the right amount of dance and music on screen and we can't wait to be a part of the competition.

Produced by RSVP, Bhangra Paa Le is directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon. The film releases today on January 3, 2020.

