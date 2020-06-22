Sneha Wagh: I withdrew into a shell when I was playing a negative character

Actors in their lives have to enact multiple personalities. For some actors it is easy to switch on a different character in front of the camera and some prefer to dive deep into their character for the whole filming period. In such cases, the characters with a positive personality tend to have a positive impact on the actor while the negative ones take a toll on them.

Sneha Wagh, who is currently seen in the title role in Jyoti talks about her growth as an actor and shares, "I have definitely grown as an actress because first I was a little way too young to understand, but I think now I am getting connected with the characters that I do. Initially, you tend to get carried away as an actor, which may be good at times, but it also harms you in a certain way. There was one character I was playing which was so gloomy that I stopped talking to people even in real life for around 2-3 months. I later realized I shouldn't be doing this to myself. So, I started learning a few tricks to switch on and off between characters. I started keeping my professional and personal life different to avoid any psychological conflicts. I had to work hard on not carrying my television role in my personal life. Sometimes, you get carried away by your reel life character and you tend to start behaving in a similar way even in your real life. This has to be one of the major challenges in the life of an actor."

Jyoti is a story of how a young woman who sacrifices her dreams in order to fulfill the needs of her family. She conquers all kinds of obstacles so that her family can lead a decent life. Jyoti currently airs daily on Dangal at 9 pm with its repeat telecast followed at 10 am the next day.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news