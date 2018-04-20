SNL to wrap 43rd season with Amy Schumer and Tina Fey as hosts

Amy Schumer will host the penultimate episode on May 12, which will feature Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest



Amy Schumer

Actors-comics Amy Schumer and Tina Fey are all set to host the final two episodes of the 43rd season of "Saturday Night Live". The current installment of the late-night live television variety show ends on May 19, which will be presented by frequent collaborator Fey and will have Nicki Minaj as musical guest.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schumer will host the penultimate episode on May 12, which will feature Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest. This will be "I Feel Pretty" actor's second "SNL" hosting stint. As previously announced, Donald Glover will pull a double act in his "SNL" debut as both host and musical guest on the May 5 episode.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever