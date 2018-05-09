Snooker champion Mark Williams keeps promise, shows up naked for press conference

Williams, 43, withstood a stirring fightback from John Higgins to land his third Crucible title on Monday, 15 years after his second. The 18-16 success made him the oldest winner of the tournament since Ray Reardon, 45, in 1978

Newly crowned world snooker champion Mark Williams has vowed to perform naked cartwheels if he repeats his stunning triumph next year - after stripping off in celebration of his nailbiting victory.

Williams, 43, withstood a stirring fightback from John Higgins to land his third Crucible title on Monday, 15 years after his second. The 18-16 success made him the oldest winner of the tournament since Ray Reardon, 45, in 1978 and Williams fulfilled a promise to hold his press conference naked — although he wore a towel to protect his

modesty.

Asked how his success felt, the Welshman said: "It feels a little bit uncomfortable at the minute. I had to wear the towel on the orders of Barry Hearn (chairman of World Snooker) otherwise I would just have walked in, just crying. If I won this again next year, I'd do this again — I'd cartwheel round here naked."

