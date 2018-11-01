Snooker: Gehani, Bijlani seal semi-final berths

other-sports

Vishal Gehani of Park Club won a tight deciding frame to claim a close 4-3 (55-12, 67-30, 58-27, 1-65, 42-62, 23-62 and 51-43) win against Otters Club's Joseph Menezes in a tense quarter-final (best-of-7-frame) clash of the BSAM Grassroot Snooker Challenge, at the Matunga Gymkhana billiards hall.

Sanjiv Bijlani another Park Club player also progressed to the last four round recording a hard-fought 4-2 win against Chiplun's Omkar Gore. Bijlani lost the first frame, but recovered to script a 32-62, 57-30, 51-65, 62-37, 69-57 and 56-27 success.

