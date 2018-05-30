Snoop Dogg secretly replaced Matthew McConaughey's prop weed with real marijuana

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey got Snooped when rapper-singer Snoop Dogg switched his prop weed with real marijuana while the duo was filming The Beach Bum



Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey got Snooped when rapper-singer Snoop Dogg switched his prop weed with real marijuana while the duo was filming The Beach Bum. The actor made the revelation during his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live". "There's a scene where I'm going to Snoop because I've got writer's block and Snoop has the magic weed. So I went to the prop man to make sure I have the prop weed which is like crushed oregano."

The actor said after filming the six-minute-long scene, he discovered it was not the prop weed. "We pass back and forth and all of sudden at the end he goes 'Yo Moondog (his character), that ain't prop weed, that's 'Snoop Weed' and I was like 'Oh you son of a a g**'," McConaughey recalled.

The 48-year-old actor called the experience getting "Snooped," which he says was "recorded on camera." "The next nine hours were a lot of fun but I don't think we used one word in the English language," he added.

