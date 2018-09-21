Snoop Dogg slams Donald Trump's supporters

hollywood

During his appearance on DJ Suss One's show, Snoop Dogg used foul language to describe Donald Trump's supporters

Snoop Dogg and Donald Trump

Rapper Snoop Dogg, who often raises his voice against US President Donald Trump and his political ideologies, has slammed his supporters including fellow rapper Kanye West. During his appearance on DJ Suss One's show, Snoop said of Trump supporters, "F**k you and f**k him", reports pagesix.com.

He then targeted Kanye, who has publicly praised Trump, by adding, "Kanye, too. Don't forget about him too. F**k you too! Throw him in the bag too because he's right there with the mother f**kers." Kanye had called Trump "my brother".

Earlier Trump had suggested that Snoop should be sent to jail. So, the performer retaliated last year by taking aim at Trump in a track titled "Make America crip again", an allusion to the President's trademark slogan.

