Snowpiercer Web Series trailer: Are you ready for this rollercoaster ride?

Opening the trailer with the announcement, "Attention all passengers, Mr Wilford would like to address the rumours of disturbances in the tail. Let me assure you, your security is our highest priority. Order will be restored", we know that this train ride is going to be anything but smooth.

Snowpiercer takes place seven years after the collapse of society due to a global climate catastrophe. All remaining human life now lives aboard the massive Snowpiercer, a perpetual-motion train constantly circling the icy surface of the earth.

The train is ordered according to a class system, with the elites living an extravagant life in the front cars and the poverty-stricken lower classes inhabiting the tail in squalid conditions.

Watch the trailer of Snowpiercer below:

Snowpiercer tells the story of what happens in the face of extreme inequality - when those who have been oppressed their entire lives finally decide to take their destiny into their own hands. Filled with suspense, mystery, and unrelenting action, Snowpiercer is a stylish and timely tale of how humans are forced to act in a world turned upside down.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news