So bad, it's good!

things-to-do

"This book will celebrate the rejects", Debasish tells us. The selection of photographs will be intuitive as compared to other photography books that generally follow a conceptualised theme.

In the world of photography, there's constant pressure to produce good images. "But what are the parameters on the basis of which one categorises a photograph as bad?" question Debasish Borah and Helene Thebault, founders of Farside Collective, a non-profit, artist-run project space in Leh.

Drawing inspiration from In defence of the poor image, a popular article by Hito Steyerl, they've collaborated with Anubhav Syal to publish a book titled Bad photographs to collate submissions from artists of photographs that they consider bad — not necessarily with respect to quality, but also in terms of morality or viewpoint.

"This book will celebrate the rejects", Debasish tells us. The selection of photographs will be intuitive as compared to other photography books that generally follow a conceptualised theme.

Email farsideindia@gmail.com (last date of submission August 5)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates