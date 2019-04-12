So cute! Katrina Kaif's teenage pic gives sister Isabelle Kaif 'serious hair goals'!

bollywood

Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram photo will remind everyone of their teenage days

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif surprised her fans by sharing her childhood picture on Instagram with a hilarious caption, which is worth a read. In the throwback picture, the diva can be seen posing in front of a forest wallpaper with her long hair wearing a grey sweatshirt.

She captioned: "I mean u gotta respect the earnest posing in front of the forest wallpaper #tbt #childhoodmemories."

Katrina's blast from the past took the Internet by a storm receiving over 10 lakh 'likes' in just four hours and counting. Many of her fans took a dig at her picture, including her sister Isabella Kaif, who wrote, "Some serious hair goals happenings there [sic]"

Recently, the Zero star shared few snaps of her vacationing in the Maldives and left everyone drooling over her perfect bikini body.

Katrina Kaif who debuted on Instagram two years back is already popular among her fans for her stunning pictures and candid captions. She recently became the country's fastest growing celebrity on Instagram by crossing the 20 million mark on Instagram, a phenomenal feat that no other Indian celebrity has managed to achieve. The actress also leads the way even in comparison to leading male superstars on Instagram.

On the work front, Katrina has Salman Khan starrer Bharat lined-up for release. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. This film, which has a time-traveller storyline, has blocked an Eid release, thus hitting theatres on June 5, 2019.

