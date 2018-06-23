So, does Priyanka Chopra's mommy approve of rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas?

Sending paps into a tizzy, Priyanka Chopra brings down rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas to Mumbai for a housewarming party

The couple at Nick Jonas's cousin's wedding in early June. Inset: Dr Madhu Chopra

The rumoured romance that apparently began when they met at the Met Gala last year has reached desi shores - Priyanka Chopra flew down to India on Thursday night with Nick Jonas in tow. Understandably, the duo's arrival in Mumbai sent the paps, and their ardent fans into a tizzy. Hushed whispers suggest that besides getting a peek into his ladylove's life in India, the American singer is also keen to meet her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, and hence the visit. It may be noted that Jonas' trip comes weeks after the actor attended his cousin's wedding in New Jersey and mingled with his family at the soiree.

It has been heard that Priyanka has planned a housewarming party - she purchased a sea-facing bungalow in Versova, a few years ago - to serve as the perfect occasion to introduce Jonas to her friends and family. A source reveals, "The party will take place over the weekend, and Nick will be the special guest of the evening. It will be an intimate affair with only her close friends in attendance. Last year was hectic for Priyanka as she had been shooting for the third season of Quantico in the US, leaving her little time for downtime. So, when talks of a housewarming party began, she felt it would be the perfect way to catch up with her near and dear ones."



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted outside the Mumbai airport on Thursday

It goes without saying that the rumoured couple will be the cynosure of all eyes at the evening. Within hours of landing in India, Priyanka and Jonas were spotted, hand-in-hand, heading out to a popular suburban restaurant for dinner with Madhu Chopra.

