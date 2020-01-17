So is the study tour in Andamans or Chandigarh?

The Corporators of Works Committee (city) are confused about where they would be heading next for their study tour.



After a 2016 study tour to Andaman came under the scanner, three years later, a proposal of visiting the same place to study its drainage system was put forward. Later, during discussions, one of the Sena corporators suggested that the committee should visit Chandigarh as it is a well-planned city.

However, now in a huge confusion, Priti Patankar, the committee chairperson has claimed that the proposal for Andaman has been passed whereas the municipal secretary office is saying that a proposal for Chandigarh has been approved.

In 2016, BMC's Sena corporators were slammed by Congress for the study tour as they said that despite going for the 'study tours', none of the ideas were ever implemented. It was following this, the tradition of going on 'study tours' was halted for three years.

This is not the only committee which is inclined on conducting 'study tours'. Recently, mid-Day had reported on how various committees of the corporators were keen on visiting hill stations for 'study tours'. Improvement committee members want to visit Ooty, Coorg and Mysore to see their city planning while the education committee is seeking permission to visit Dehradun to learn from the popular schools there, whereas Tree authority is eager to visit Singapore — a foreign tour.

