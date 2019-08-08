Soak in the monsoon

things-to-do

Sign up for a thrilling trek to Matheran

The deep forests, overflowing waterfalls and amazing weather make monsoon the best time to visit hill stations across Maharashtra. This weekend, TreksandHikes is organising a trek to Matheran via Garbett Plateau. It's an area of eight square kilometres in the Sahyadris that offer panoramic views. Participants are advised to wear sports shoes and windcheaters. Bring along enough drinking water and packed lunch.

On August 10, 6 am to 8.30 pm MEETING POINT Bhivpuri Station CALL 8879418581

Log on to contact@treksandhikes.com (to register)

Cost Rs 600

