Soaking in the sun, Kiara Advani shares a stunning picture from her vacation

Kiara Advani is yet to come back to India and still seems to be in holiday mood. She reportedly traveled to Maldives with Sidharth Malhotra and has already shared multiple Instagram stories with fans, giving them a glimpse of how her holiday looks like.

Going by the latest Instagram story, it looks scorching, to say the least. She could be seen soaking in the sun and looked smoking hot. Head straight to her Instagram account to have a look at her smoldering avatar. The actress also shared a gorgeous picture in a beach wear and marked the arrival of 2021 in style.

Kiara Advani had a great 2019 with consecutive successes of Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, talking about her success, she said, "I don't feel I have arrived yet. But I do assume greater responsibility for my films now. There is a sense of confidence instilled in me when I know that a director or producer wants only me in the film."

She added, "It has taken a long time to get to a phase where I am telling the stories I want to tell. There are directors who are willing to wait for my dates, and I want to live up to their faith in me."

The actress is now gearing up for Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. That's not all, she has also come on board for Ashutosh Gowariker's next that the filmmaker will be backing.

The Lagaan and Swades director, who has a knack for bringing classic homegrown stories to the big screen, has placed his bet on the real-life narrative of how the Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Organisation came into being. Headlined by Kiara Advani, the film - tentatively titled Karram Kurram - will narrate the journey of a woman who brought together six other homemakers to create a source of income by making papads.

The filmmaker and his team have been working on the project for almost a year. A source reveals, "The final script has been locked, and it will be directed by Ashu sir's former assistants Glenn Baretto and Ankush Mohla. Ashu sir procured the rights after Glenn and Ankush told him about the middle-class Gujarati housewives, who started the business in 1959 to reduce the financial strain on their families."

The source adds, "Kiara was the first choice for the project. She is the perfect combination of softness and quiet strength, required to pull off the part of a middle-class woman with a fighting spirit. She signed the film before flying off to Chandigarh for the Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot." The movie, to be shot in Mumbai, is expected to go on floors by August-end 2021.

