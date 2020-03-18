Soap up and sing along

In the current scenario, the WHO advisory is loud and clear, "wash your hands frequently". Numerous hand-washing guides have taken over the Internet and provide essential information on method and time. A new website, Wash Your Lyrics, by a 17-year-old UK-based developer tries to add some fun to this 20-second chore. Pick a song and artiste; generate your own hand washing infographics (based on WHO's Guidelines on Hand Hygiene in Health Care) with lyrics from the song; and sing along the next time you soap up. You can choose between soap and gel, and write your own song too. We gave it a workout and here's the report card.

Log on to washyourlyrics.com

Soap hand-washing guide (At the door)

The catalogue is quite impressive and up-to-date, given the fact that they even had the lyrics for At the door by The Strokes, a track that was launched just days ago. The good part is that the song runs in your head even as you read the lyrics.

Gel hand-washing guides (Ode to joy)

Originally a poem by Friedrich von Schiller, Ode to Joy was adapted by Ludwig van Beethoven for the last movement of his ninth symphony. The German alphabet makes use of diacritics, which the website promises but fails with "ü" in the word, "Brüder", for instance.

