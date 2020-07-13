Soaring High - Multi-talented Dancer and Actress Srijitaa Ghosh

Actress Srijitaa Ghosh is a prominent name in the South Indian film and ad industry. She has also appeared in Bollywood music videos and advertisements. A Masters in Literature, Srijitaa has pursued her theatre training from her hometown Kolkata. She's an excellently trained dancer from Saroj Khan Dance Academy in various forms like Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Jazz, Salsa, Wrecking, and Belly dancing. Within her career of 3 years in Mumbai, Srijitaa did TVCs for Airtel Wynk Music, Nivea face cream, and more than 16 ads for local South Indian brands. Her Tamil debut was 'Koothan' with the supremely talented Nagendra Prasad (Prabhu Deva's younger brother).

She made her debut in Telugu films with actor Arvind Krishna in 'Shukra', and her upcoming Telugu film is with actor Sumanth Ashwin, directed by Guru Pawan (Puri Jagannadh's associate). Srijitaa did a Hindi music video with Eros International and two Punjabi music videos with Sukhy Maan and Mahi Records. Spreading her wings, Srijitaa is also actively trying to pursue a career in Bollywood as well.

