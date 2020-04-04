Sobhita Dhulipala: Can't miss Kumbalangi Nights

Cutting short her Hyderabad shooting schedule to return home as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi put the country in lockdown, Sobhita Dhulipala is eager to wrap up filming for her pending projects — including Mahesh Babu's Major — by the close of April. "In May, I hope to resume working on Made in Heaven 2," says the actor, who gained attention owing to her act in the first season of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's show.

In the interim, Dhulipala is on a content-consuming spree. Apart from classic films, she has been binge-watching those series that acquired acclaim last year. "I have been watching The Crown, and films like Parasite, and 1917. I will recommend Delhi Crime to everyone. Also, shows like The Family Man and Asur are immensely engaging," she says.



Stills from Kumbalangi Nights and Parasite

Contagion, a decade-old film that has acquired attention today owing to its eerie resemblance to the ongoing situation, left her with an anxiety attack, but still makes for recommended watching. She also suggests regional films like Jallikattu and Kumbalangi Nights. "You can't miss them." Alike several baby boomers who are apprehensive of deep-diving into the tech world, Dhulipala's parents have only now taken to the web platform to explore new content amid the lockdown. "It is great to discover their love for different content."

