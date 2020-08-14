Sobhita Dhulipala plays it safe

On Sunday, a crew of 40 gathered at the Green Gifts bungalow in Bandra to shoot the first music video in the city since the phased unlocking began. With TV shoots going on in full swing and filmmakers completing the patchwork shoots of their pending projects, the latest venture is a sign that the industry is gradually getting back on its feet. Sobhita Dhulipala ended her five-month home confinement as she stepped out to headline the single, Hate the way, produced by Mourjo Chatterjee for Miket Kanakia’s Velvet Vibes.



A still from the song

Even as he was excited about shooting a music video under such extraordinary circumstances, Chatterjee says the foremost emotion playing on his mind was caution. A signboard at the entrance advised all crew members to mandatorily wear face-shields, masks and gloves. “We had set up five sanitisation stations outside the bungalow. Additionally, every member had to get his/her body temperature and oxygen level checked by the on-set doctor, who was accompanied by two medical professionals,” says Chatterjee, adding that the actors had to be particularly vigilant as they would forgo social distancing norms once the cameras rolled. “Between takes, they were made to use disinfectants. Since actors can’t wear masks on camera, we ensured only the director and DoP [director of photography] were on the floor with the concerned actor. We didn’t have more than three actors on the floor at a time. Everyone else was in his/her vanity through the shoot. Sobhita’s hair and make-up artistes were in PPE suits.” He states that following the two-day shoot, the unit members are practising the mandatory self-quarantine.



A unit member at the sanitisation station

Happy to finally be on a set, Dhulipala says she was taken by the story that the Rameet Sandhu-rendered song told. “I’m proud of the concept that has been executed and the freshness of attitude that it boasts. It is an English song, but has an interesting mingling of cultures.”



The director of photography, wearing a mask and gloves, captures Dhulipala in action

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news