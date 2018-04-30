Sobhita Dhulipala, Vedhika join cast of Jeetu Joseph's debut Bollywood film

Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph is best remembered for Drishyam (2013) starring South icon Mohanlal



Sobhita Dhulipala

Kaalakandi (2017) and Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) actor Sobhita Dhulipala and South actor Vedhika are the latest additions to the cast of Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph's film starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. The mystery thriller marks the Bollywood debut of the Malayalam film director. He is best remembered for Drishyam (2013) starring South icon Mohanlal.

AZURE Entertainment and Viacom18 Motion Pictures announced a collaboration to produce Jeethu Joseph's Hindi film debut on February in a statement. "Directing a Hindi feature film has been on the anvil for some time and I have been waiting for the right story. "This crime mystery thriller with elements of horror has excited me tremendously and we have got perfect casting for the two protagonists in the film. I am looking forward to start the film at the earliest," said Joseph.

The yet-untitled film will be shot in a single schedule between May and July. Emraan said that the project will be "a riveting, nail-biting treat for fans of the genre and with Jeethu at the helm of things. I'm confident the film will be a game changer".

Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, said: "Ever since we produced 'Drishyam', a Hindi remake of Jeethu Joseph's original masterpiece, we have been looking for a subject to make with Jeethu in Hindi."

View gallery: Shruti Haasan, Akshara, Isha Talwar at Kaalakaandi screening

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates