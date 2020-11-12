Sobhita Dhulipala wraps up the shoot of her Telugu film Major
The film reunites Sobhita Dhulipala with spy thriller Goodachari (2018) director Sashi Kiran and actor Adivi Sesh, who plays the title role in Major.
Made in Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala has completed the shoot of Telugu star Mahesh Babu's production, Major. The bilingual is based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film reunites Dhulipala with spy thriller Goodachari (2018) director Sashi Kiran and actor Adivi Sesh, who plays the title role in Major.
"My heart is full. We are the exact same team as on Goodachari —my first Telugu film. Major is a passion project that we gladly gave our blood, sweat and tears to. I think of this as a story about the anatomy of courage," said Dhulipala, who was last seen in the anthology, Ghost Stories.
And it’s a wrap for me on ‘Major’ Heart is full :) This is a Déjà vu with drumbeats, we are the exact same team as on Goodachari! (my 1st Telugu film) â¤ï¸ ‘Major’ is a passion project that we gladly gave blood, sweat and tears to. I think of this as a story about the anatomy of courage. Tremendous respect and gratitude to producers - @gmbents @urstrulymahesh sir and @sonypicsprodns 1st photo : wrap clap! 2nd photo : Captain of our ship, vegan vagabond, part monk-part manic, our beloved director, @sashikirantikka 3rd photo : Right - Wearer of many hats, writer and lead actor @adivisesh, who will swallow a hurricane and tell you that it may have tasted better with Appadams on the side. Can go from sweetheart to Satan and back in 0.1 seconds and will remember to wear a mask through it. Left - @iamsharathchandra, our very own flag-bearer of frenzy and misplaced giggles, hippie soul heading production wing with the easy glow of a firefly. Special shout out to our phenomenal masters of craft - cinematographer @vamsipatchipulusu and production designer @kollaavinash who transformed words into worlds!
For the uninitiated, Sobhita Dhulipala made her debut in Bollywood with Raman Raghav 2.0 and was later seen in films like Kaalakaandi and The Body. Her acting in the web-series Made In Heaven was widely appreciated. Sobhita is also a part of another film Sitara.
Speaking about the same in an interview with mid-day, the actress shared, "A film like Sitara is a small step towards a larger newness in Indian cinema. As we go back to shoot in November, we return as a team that is stronger in mind, body and spirit." "The story shows elements that all modern-day families experience, but are reluctant to confront," concluded Sobhita.
