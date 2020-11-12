Sobhita Dhulipala wraps up the shoot of her Telugu film Major

Made in Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala has completed the shoot of Telugu star Mahesh Babu's production, Major. The bilingual is based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film reunites Dhulipala with spy thriller Goodachari (2018) director Sashi Kiran and actor Adivi Sesh, who plays the title role in Major.

"My heart is full. We are the exact same team as on Goodachari —my first Telugu film. Major is a passion project that we gladly gave our blood, sweat and tears to. I think of this as a story about the anatomy of courage," said Dhulipala, who was last seen in the anthology, Ghost Stories.

For the uninitiated, Sobhita Dhulipala made her debut in Bollywood with Raman Raghav 2.0 and was later seen in films like Kaalakaandi and The Body. Her acting in the web-series Made In Heaven was widely appreciated. Sobhita is also a part of another film Sitara.

Speaking about the same in an interview with mid-day, the actress shared, "A film like Sitara is a small step towards a larger newness in Indian cinema. As we go back to shoot in November, we return as a team that is stronger in mind, body and spirit." "The story shows elements that all modern-day families experience, but are reluctant to confront," concluded Sobhita.

