SoBo, Western Suburbs to experience 5 per cent water cut on Wednesday

There will be a 5% water cut in major parts of the city, on Wednesday. Work on the installation, testing and commissioning of a 2.5 MW Solar PV Power Generation Plant is in progress at Bhandup Complex.

It is owing to this work that the water cut has been imposed on the island city and the entire western suburbs, especially in A, C, D wards, some parts of B and E wards and G South and G/North and from Bandra to Dahisar. The water treatment plant at Bhandup Complex has the capacity to treat more than 1,900 million litres of water every day. Raw water received from the dams reaches the treatment plant and goes through three processes, before it is supplied to almost 17 lakh residents.

