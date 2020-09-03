Social distancing our vaccine till COVID-19 cure arrives: Health Ministry

People observing social distancing as they wait to get tested for the COVID-19 in Ruaraka, Nairobi. AFP

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday appealed to the people to adopt Covid appropriate behaviour as Unlock 4.0 is already afoot and more people are out on the streets.

During a press briefing here on Thursday, the ministry observed that people are sidelining the use of masks and following of social distancing protocols. It urged people to follow the mandatory practice of adopting Covid appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festival season and the ongoing examinations being conducted across the country.

"In a few days, we will be into the festival season and currently various examinations in colleges and universities are being held countrywide. In such times, Covid appropriate behaviour should be followed at the community and social levels," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary at the Union Health Ministry.

Bhushan also said that until a vaccine for Covid-19 arrives, social distancing is the only vaccine. "Social distancing is the social vaccine till any vaccine for coronavirus arrives," he said.

"Use alcohol-based sanitisers, wear reusable face covers or masks at all times in public places, wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and cover them with tissue/handkerchief while sneezing or coughing. This way, we can prevent the spread of the infection and safeguard ourselves from its contraction," Bhushan said.

On the infection front, India recorded the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases on Thursday. With 83,883 fresh infections in 24 hours, India's tally mounted to 3,853,406, while the death toll climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 more fatalities.

