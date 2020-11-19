Social influencer, entrepreneur Ryan Sethi is ready to help those affected by COVID-19

COVID-19 is like a nightmare of 2020. However, you have to accept the new normal to go ahead in life. Although the attacks of the virus are engulfing the whole world, you have to search the ways to prevent it. Ryan Sethi, the young social influencer and entrepreneur, is creating a new landmark in this respect. The coronavirus is spreading like wildfire across the globe.However, the webpage of the young internet guru will provide you various tips and suggestions. By following the recommendations of the medical experts, you can protect yourself from COVID.

Ryan is taking several initiatives to help the affected people in these challenging times. He is spreading awareness about maintaining proper precautions. Moreover, there are regular updates about the number of corona victims and the recovery rates on his page. He is working as an inspiration to several other teenagers to become responsible for society. However, only words will not do any good. You also have to convert your comments into action to get the desired results.

Sethi also explains in his post that there is nothing to panic about. You should treat it like any other disease and fight against the confidently. The 19-year old millionaire tries to inspire millions of people all over the world. Furthermore, he gives assurance of helping the people in distress and supports them in every step. Due to the philanthropic activities of this young man, people are so much interested in his posts. Sethi's regular blogs also play a significant role in spreading awareness about the coronavirus and steps to follow these days.

There is a proper list of "Dos and DON'Ts" to help you survive this pandemic. You can become a follower of Ryan Sethi on his Instagram or Twitter Handle or Facebook Page. Even you can converse personally on Messenger to take suggestions from him. Ryan always gives replies to the followers and tries to help the people by providing the best efforts. He is now organizing different virtual programs to make people learn various ways of using masks. Many people are not wearing face masks properly. As a result, the whole purpose of the masks is going to waste. Sethi feels that his small initiatives can bring a change in the habits of these people. He says that this step will be a little contribution on his part to save this world.

Sethi also urges other youngsters to come forward and participate in this initiative for a safer future. People should always think of their families, at least while doing something unconsciously. Only a minor mistake can prove to be dangerous for the entire family as well as the persons coming in close contact. Therefore, he requests people to stay at home and enjoy a safe puja this year. Everybody should avoid crowded places like movie theatres, restaurants, amusement parks, etc. This is a sign of abiding by the rules of the Government to help the country fight against the coronavirus.

